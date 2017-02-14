Smoke likely from DNR prescribed burn
by Leigh Ann Maynard | February 14, 2017 7:21 am
Lingering smoke in the area near the lake appears to be a hangover from a prescribed burn in the Dingle Pond Road area held Monday, according to reports from dispatch.
