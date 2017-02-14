Man charged with attempted murder after motel shooting

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 19-year-old man with attempted murder for his alleged role in an early morning shooting Tuesday at a Manning motel room.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said Rasaun Maliek Hastie was taken into the custody Tuesday afternoon with the help of the State Law Enforcement Division and the Sumter Police Office and Sheriff’s Office.

He is accused of going to the Quality Inn off Paxville Highway and near Exit 119 off Interstate 95 in Manning and shooting at a room in which 19-year-old Raiquan Diquarius York, 17-year-old Hervon Grayson and a juvenile female were staying.

“York had a gunshot wound the his lower left leg and right tibia, and he was treated at Clarendon Memorial and taken to McLeod in Florence for surgery,” said Baxley. “The juvenile had a gunshot wound to her lower stomach and pelvic area, and she underwent surgery at Palmetto Health Tuomey.”

Neither of their injuries were life-threatening, Baxley noted. He said that the third victim, Grayson, was assaulted during the incident, but did not specify injuries.

“We’re not sure of the exact motive that provoked the shooting,” Baxley said. “The investigation is ongoing. We appreciate the assistance of SLED, the Sumter Police Department and the Sumter Sheriff’s Office.”