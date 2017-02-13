Subscribe today and be entered into drawing for $100 IGA card
by Leigh Ann Maynard | February 13, 2017 6:43 pm
Subscribe or renew your subscription today – $30 in-county and $40 out-of-county – and be entered into a drawing for a $100 IGA card. The drawing will be held at the end of March. Call (803) 435-8422 to renew from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or come into the office at 230 E. Boyce St. in Manning.
