Saints fall to Holly Hill to end season
by Submitted via Email | February 13, 2017 10:25 am
The Clarendon Hall varsity Saints fell to Holly Hill over the weekend 70-54 in the Region Tournament, ending their season. Dylan Way led the Saints with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Self and Kameron Earles each had seven points.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.