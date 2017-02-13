Manning woman accused of throwing cup at restaurant employee

A 28-year-old Manning woman told the Manning Police Department about 10:43 a.m. Jan. 11 that a customer at a store in the 100 block of Sunset Drive in Manning allegedly threw a cup at her and tried to hit her with a bag about 10:30 a.m. that day. According to reports, the alleged victim, an employee of the business, said the alleged suspect purchased a water cup and then attempted to get tea. When told the cup was solely for water, she allegedly threw the cup at the employee.

The manager of the store had the alleged suspect, a 53-year-old Manning woman, placed on trespass notice from the restaurant.