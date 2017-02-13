Manning man facing weapons charges in New Jersey
by Staff Reports | February 13, 2017 12:17 pm
A Manning man was arrested Saturday and faces several weapons charges in a small New Jersey town.
Max A. Blanding, 34, of Manning was stopped about 5 p.m. Saturday after alleged motor vehicle violations, according to a report from Mahwah, New Jersey, Police Department Officer Chris Fasulo.
Police Chief James Batelli said that a check through Mahwah dispatch showed Blanding was a convicted felon, and that the suspect was carrying a loaded MAC 11 machine gun and an automatic handgun when police stopped him.
Fasulo reported the “odor of marijuana,” and a search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, Batelli said.
A search of the vehicle also turned up the machine gun and a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, he said.
The handgun was reported stolen during a 2013 burglary in South Carolina, the chief said.
Investigators were tracing the source of the MAC 11, he added.
Blanding was charged with several weapons offenses, including being a felon in possession of a handgun.
He was taken to the Bergen County Jail in New Jersey pending a bail hearing while an investigation continues.
