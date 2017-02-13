ManningLive

Lady Saints end season with loss to Holly Hill

by | February 13, 2017 4:19 am

Last Updated: February 13, 2017 at 10:28 am

The Clarendon Hall varsity Lady Saints fell to No. 4 seed Holly Hill Academy to end their season by a score of 68-29 over the weekend. Keri Shaffer led the team.

