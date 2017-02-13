JV Lady Swampcats defeat Orangeburg Prep, advance to Conference Championships

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Orangeburg Prep 31-20 on Saturday to advance to the Conference Championship, which will be held Tuesday against Wilson Hall at the Sumter Civic Center. Katherine Burns was the team’s leading scorer, with 14 points. Breanna Boykin had 11 points, and Audrey Bennett, Trinity Harrington and Payton Davis each had two points.