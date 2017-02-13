County Council to meet 6 p.m. today

Clarendon County Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers in the Clarendon County Administration Building on Sunset Drive in Manning.

Junior Golf Program Director Donald Hardy will give a presentation with the Clarendon County Recreation Department, and council will consider the approval of a bulk water purchase and agreement with the city of Manning.

Council will also hear reports from Chief Financial Officer Lynden Anthony, County Administrator David Epperson and Council Chairman Dwight Stewart.