County Council to meet 6 p.m. today
by Submitted via Email | February 13, 2017 12:10 am
Clarendon County Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers in the Clarendon County Administration Building on Sunset Drive in Manning.
Junior Golf Program Director Donald Hardy will give a presentation with the Clarendon County Recreation Department, and council will consider the approval of a bulk water purchase and agreement with the city of Manning.
Council will also hear reports from Chief Financial Officer Lynden Anthony, County Administrator David Epperson and Council Chairman Dwight Stewart.
