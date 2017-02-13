CCTC to offer 5th annual Career Fair Monday

Central Carolina Technical College will hold its 5th annual Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Health Sciences Center in downtown Sumter. This event offers Nursing, Medical Assisting, Surgical Technology, Medical Record Coding, Massage Therapy and Pharmacy Technology students, graduates and faculty a chance to meet representatives from hospitals and healthcare facilities to discuss career and employment opportunities. Students will also have the opportunity to meet with prospective employers as well as higher education institutions.