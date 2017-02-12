Eagles finish 2nd in region

The Scott’s Branch varsity Eagles finished second in Region 5 Class 1A with a record of 5-3 behind Bethune Bowman, whose record was 7-1. C.E. Murray finished third with a record of 4-4. Cross finished fourth with a record of 4-4 and Branchville finished fifth with a record of 0-8. The Scott’s Branch varsity Eagles will host the first-round playoff game 7 p.m. Tuesday versus Creek Bridge High School of Marion.

Four of the team’s players were named to the Region 5 Class 1A All-Region Team, including seniors Andre Brown and Christavis Johnson and juniors Marquise Thomas and Terrance Yon.