Rims, tires reported stolen from Paxville Highway
by Staff Reports | February 12, 2017 4:28 am
Last Updated: February 10, 2017 at 5:36 pm
Rims and tires valued at about $500 were reportedly stolen from a location in the 2600 block of Paxville Highway and reported to deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.