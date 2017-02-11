Lady Swampcats fall to Wilson Hall
by Submitted via Email | February 11, 2017 4:17 pm
Last Updated: February 11, 2017 at 4:22 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats fell 63-46 on Friday night to Wilson Hall. Lexi Bennett led the team with 15 points, while Brooke Ward followed with eight points. Cora Lee Downer had six points. Brooke Bennett had five points and Olivia Coker had two points.
