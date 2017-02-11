JV Lady Swampcats defeat Wilson Hall, undefeated in conference

Last Updated: February 11, 2017 at 11:47 am

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Wilson Hall Friday night by a score of 31-25 to finish conference play undefeated. Katherine Burns led the team with 12 points. Breanna Boykin added eight points, Audrey Bennett added six points, Brice Erickson added four points and Trinity Harrington added one point. The team’s record is now 14-3 heading into the conference tournament. The team begins tournament play 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Orangeburg Prep at Wilson Hall.