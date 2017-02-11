Guilty Pleas: Feb. 6-10

Last Updated: February 11, 2017 at 5:13 pm

The following pleas were heard during a term of Clarendon County General Sessions court before Judge Thomas W. Cooper Jr. between Feb. 6 and Feb. 10.

Carlos Aguila of 821 SW 72nd Ave. in Miami, Florida, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to financial transaction card forgery, receiving a sentence of time-served. According to information obtained from the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Aguila had been at the Clarendon County Detention Center since his arrest Nov. 17, 2016.

Crysal Emell Burgess of 4769 Starks Ferry Road in Sumter pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to reckless driving, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or payment of a $150 fine. Burgess was initially charged with driving under the influence, second offense, in November 2014.

Felicia Catlin of 213 Darcy Ave. in Goose Creek pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to reckless homicide where death results within three years, caused by injury from vehicle, receiving a sentence of five years in prison, suspended to 45 days and 18 months probation.

Shellito Jermaine Conyers of 201 E. Hospital St. in Manning pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to resisting arrest, receiving a sentence of time-served. According to information obtained from the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Conyers had remained at the Clarendon County Detention Center since his arrest Dec. 16, 2016.

Markel Antonio Dennis of 205 Major Drive in Manning pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to unlawful carrying of a pistol, receiving one year in prison, suspended to time-served and six months’ probation. According to information obtained from the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Dennis served a day at the Clarendon County Detention Center after his arrest Dec. 25, 2016.

Jasmain Fitts of 1040 Bald Eagle Road in Summerton pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to failure to stop for a blue light, first offense, receiving a sentence of 90 days and time-served. According to information obtained from the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Fitts served a day at the Clarendon County Detention Center after her arrest March 1, 2016.

William James Frierson Jr. of 3798 S.C. 260 in Manning pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to possession of cocaine, first offense, receiving a sentence of one year in prison or payment of a fine of $200.

Jacob Patrick Ham of 1917 Swift Ave. in Charleston pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to felony driving under the influence where death results, receiving a sentence of 10 years in prison, suspended to six years in prison and two years’ probation.

Joe Pery Lewis of 202 Keitt St. in Manning pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to willful and malicious attempt to burn, receiving a sentence of five years in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail and three years’ probation.

Tammie Anntwanett Nesbitt of 2881 Arlen Road in Manning pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to receiving stolen goods of a value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, receiving a sentence of time-served. According to information obtained from the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Nesbitt served a day in the Clarendon County Detention Center after her arrest Oct. 5, 2014.

Robin Reane Todd of 503 Dovesville Highway in Darlington pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission, first offense, receiving a sentence of time-served. According to information obtained from the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Todd was initially charged with second-degree burglary, non-violent, on Jan. 6, 2017, and did not make bond by the time of the guilty plea. A charge of resisting arrest was dropped.

Brittany Danielle Young of 4390 Paige Drive in Sumter pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to second-degree burglary, non-violent, receiving a sentence of five years in prison, suspended to time-served and three years’ probation. According to information obtained from the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Young remained at the Clarendon County Detention Center after her arrest July 22, 2016.