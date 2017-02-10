Wolverines fall to Hannah-Pamplico
by Submitted via Email | February 10, 2017 12:20 pm
The East Clarendon High School Wolverines fell to Hannah-Pamplico on Wednesday night by a score of 79-76. Jabari Rose scored 34 points, while Chris White followed with 23 points. Jaylon Bryant scored eight points, Zachary Whitehead scored four points, Jordan Brown scored three points, and Travon Fullard and Willie Frierson scored two points.
