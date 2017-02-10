Welder stolen from Pinewood home
by Staff Reports | February 10, 2017 8:28 pm
Last Updated: February 10, 2017 at 5:32 pm
Deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Elliott’s Landing Road on Jan. 21 after the report of the theft of a welder valued at about $4,000.
