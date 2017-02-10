Scott supports confirmation of Health and Human Services secretary

U.S. Senator Tim Scott released the following statement regarding the confirmation of Dr. Tom Price as secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“This past year in South Carolina, we saw major insurance companies leave our state, resulting in a lack of plans to choose from, rising premiums and high deductibles. Obamacare has failed, and it is time to ensure the American people have a health care system they can depend on for quality care.

As a doctor, Tom has firsthand experience with our nation’s health care system, and is a great choice to help lead us through the replacement of Obamacare. He understands that we need a patient-centered system that is not based on the whims of Washington bureaucrats. There is no question Tom will help bring strong leadership and important improvements to our healthcare policies.”