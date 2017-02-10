Police release surveillance video from Sparrow and Kennedy break-in

Last Updated: February 10, 2017 at 4:59 pm



Though grainy, this surveillance video taken at Sparrow and Kennedy in the early morning hours Monday and provided Friday by the Manning Police Department shows a suspect accused of stealing a $23,000 lawn mower walk toward the business’s fence facing East Boyce Street before turning around.

Other videos in this post show the suspect breaking into the tractor dealership about 3:45 a.m. Monday and then pulling a truck and trailer across the street to steal a $23,000 commercial lawn mower from the business. Inv. Rick Elms said the suspect was wearing what appeared to be a bandana or some other form of face covering and was also wearing gloves. He appears to be about 6-feet tall and was driving a dually truck with “odd lights,” Elms said.

“There are a lot of lights on the truck,” Elms said. “We’re hopeful someone might recognize something from these videos and produce some leads.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manning Police Department at (803) 435-8859.





Video shows a suspect who allegedly took a $23,000 commercial lawn mower from Sparrow and Kennedy leaving the premises. He comes from the right side of the screen (Barfield Street) and makes a right on East Boyce Street before heading back toward Manning.



Suspect shown moving one lawnmower to take the $23,000 one.