JV Eagles finish season with Region Title
by Submitted via iPhone | February 10, 2017 12:16 pm
The Scott’s Branch High School junior varsity Eagles closed out their season on Tuesday with a 40-35 victory over C.E. Murray to claim the Region Title. Keon Tappin led the boys in scoring with nine points. Dreadrea Burson had seven points, Franklin Thompson had six points, Joakeek Stevens had five points, Jimeek Weeks and Deashone Dingle both had four points, Savoir Seaberry had three points and Tayvius Stukes had two points.
