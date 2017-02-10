JV Eagles finish season with Region Title

The Scott’s Branch High School junior varsity Eagles closed out their season on Tuesday with a 40-35 victory over C.E. Murray to claim the Region Title. Keon Tappin led the boys in scoring with nine points. Dreadrea Burson had seven points, Franklin Thompson had six points, Joakeek Stevens had five points, Jimeek Weeks and Deashone Dingle both had four points, Savoir Seaberry had three points and Tayvius Stukes had two points.