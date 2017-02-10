Howell to be inducted into SC Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame

Former East Clarendon High School athletic director and principal Dwayne Howell will be inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame at 1 p.m. March 12 at the Charleston Marriott.

Now serving as mayor of Turbeville, Howell ultimately held the positions of principal, athletic director, football and golf coach after joining East Clarendon in 1986, serving Clarendon School District 3 for 20 years. He retired as principal in 2010 and as athletic director and football coach in 2015.

Previously, he had joined St. John’s High School in 1980 as the assistant principal and assistant, football, basketball and golf coach.

He was honored 14 times as a region Coach of the Year, was once State Principal of the Year and was region Athletic Director of the Year four times. Howell even was also a one-time Class A Athletic Director of the Year.

He won the Charles B. Stuart Athletic Administrator of the Year in 1998.

He has been involved as an assistant coach for North-South All-Star Game and Shrine Bowl. In 2004, he was coach for the South Side in the North-South All-star game.

Other honorees include Fred Auld (Eau Claire), Dickey Dingle (Wando), Roger Dixon (Socastee), Carroll Hester (Clover) and Dru McPherson Nix (Aiken, South Carolina High School League).