Bill to raise South Carolina gas tax heads to House floor

A bill raising South Carolina’s gas tax and some other fees to put an additional $600 million a year in the state’s roads is on its way to the House floor.

The proposal was unanimously approved Thursday by the House Ways and Means Committee. But even if it makes it through the House, it again faces an uncertain fate in the Senate and with new Gov. Henry McMaster, who has said he will only raise taxes as “a last resort” without defining what that means.

The bill’s passage wasn’t a surprise, but the 90-minute meeting focused much more on how the new money might be spent than on the extremely rare move in conservative South Carolina to raise a tax.

The proposal would boost the state’s 16-cents-per-gallon gas tax to 26 cents per gallon over five years, increase the sales tax cap on vehicle purchases from $300 to $500, increase registration fees to $16 every other year and raise other fees.

It also would create a $250 one-time fee registration fee for people moving into the state. Committee members approved an amendment that would exempt military members.

A similar bill passed the House 87-20 last session, but South Carolina’s Senate didn’t support it. Conservative Republicans in that body resisted the tax increase and Democrats said the fuel tax hike was tied to an income tax cut that would provide the most relief to the wealthiest residents.

Rep. Garry Smith wondered Thursday if there should be an attempt to tie a gas tax increase and an income tax decrease together again. The Simpsonville Republican did not vote on whether to pass the bill out of the committee.

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, who has taken the lead on crafting a road bill for the past three years, pointed out South Carolina has the second-lowest gas tax in the country, unchanged in 30 years even as the state has added 1.5 million people. The Rock Hill Republican said studies show the state’s income tax structure is much fairer.

“We need to focus on where we are No. 49. I’d love for our road funding to be in as good shape as our tax structure,” Simrill said.

After hearing from several lawmakers worried that rural roads might not get their share of any new money, Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, asked his colleagues to be careful about the bickering because similar efforts have failed for the past two years even as roads have fallen into such disrepair it will take decades to catch up.

“If you try to get too much or you try to get everything for your area, you run the risk of the wheels falling off the thing,” Stavrinakis said.