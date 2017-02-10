Adult Education to hold enrollment sessions

Clarendon County Adult Education will host two enrollment sessions for new students at 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday at the F.E. DuBose Career Center in Manning. The sessions last about three hours each. There is no registration fee or charge for GED, WorkKeys or Skills Upgrade classes. Locations in Summerton and Turbeville will register students at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Free WorkKeys testing is offered at the F.E. DuBose Career Center at 8:30 a.m. every Wednesday. For more information, call Executive Director Lisa Justice at (803) 473-2531.