The Super Bowl and the Daytona 500

Last Updated: February 6, 2017 at 2:37 pm

If you are like everyone else, you watched the Super Bowl this year.

There were all those ads and statements of (depending on your point of view) disorganized thinking. The Super Bowl is the culmination of months and years of hard work. There are the backstories of young athletes spending years of their lives to finally get to this greatest of all football games.

Compare the Super Bowl at the end of the football season to the Daytona 500. The Daytona 500 is the start of the NASCAR racing season. This race is touted as the biggest of the year. It is the first race of the season. It seams as if the racers play their Super Bowl and then have to run the rest of the races.

NASCAR is an interesting sport merely for the commonality with the people that watch it. Football is a game for young athletes that run and exercise. No matter what I do, I’m not going to play in another football game. Doesn’t matter if it is just a touch football game at Thanksgiving. I’m still like my friends that can drive a car. In the back of my mind, I could drive that race car around the track.

It seems that after every race someone wrecks his or her car from driving too fast. You can’t blame them. I think I can drive fast myself. After watching a football game, I would like a soak in a whirlpool, a steak dinner and a long nap. I might start doing that after watching NASCAR, too.

Sports in America is big business. Just think about how long basketball players, baseball players, soccer players, and horse trainer’s work on their skills and fitness. The race car drivers spend years perfecting driving techniques and building a speedy car to go for all this glory we put on sporting events.

We do seem to forget how long all of these things take. I can get into a project that will last years. Pro athletes are in projects that take their whole lives.

Finally, like everything in life the project comes to an end. That means that there was a winner and a loser. It means that a new journey begins for the next big event or this is the last time to be involved in this sport. That’s what makes it fun. It is a game and being through with something is almost as fun as beginning anew.

I’m glad that the excitement of football season is over. Don’t worry there will be plenty of opportunities to learn about who is the greatest player and what he or she had to do to achieve their high level of athletic prowess. There are plenty of learning opportunities to learn about the struggles of any team and what it takes to last in these odd businesses.

Don’t feel let down because football season is over. Basketball has a half season and the playoffs, and baseball will start soon with a seemingly endless number of games to be played.

I think I’m going into training now for the next season. What sport, you ask? The one with the massage, whirlpool bath and the steak dinner followed by a nap.