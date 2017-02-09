Martin-McManus engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Gary Lewis Martin of Manning announce the engagement of their daughter, Amelia Margaret Martin to Nicholas Hunter McManus, son of Mr and Mrs. Clyde Henry McManus Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Barney Melvin Stokes Jr. of Lugoff.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Sieber Wellock of Manning, the late Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Gamble, formerly of Manning and the late Mr. and Mrs. Stamey Albert Martin of Lancaster.

The groom-elect is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Martin Hanks, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Henry McManus and Larry Alexander Robinson, all of Lugoff. He is the great-grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Rudolph Wilson of Lugoff.

The wedding is planned for March 25, 2017, at Manning United Methodist Church.