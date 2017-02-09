Lake Wind Advisory through 7 p.m.
by Leigh Ann Maynard | February 9, 2017 12:25 pm
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Clarendon a county effective through 7 p.m. Thursday. Winds as high as 30 knots on the lake will cause rough chop and could capsize small watercraft.
