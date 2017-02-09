Clarendon Voter Registration director honored at annual conference

Clarendon County Voter Registration and Elections Executive Director Shirley L. Black-Oliver received the Moore Award at the 42nd annual South Carolina Association of Registration and Elections Officials Legislative Conference held Jan. 27.

The Moore Award is presented to the member of SCARE who best exemplifies the spirit of the organization through their continued unselfish giving of time and efforts to make SCARE a more educated, concerned group that promotes training in individuals, as well as each county.

The Moore Award is the highest award that SCARE presents.

The Moore award is fashioned after the J. Mitchell Graham Award of the Association of Counties and is presented each year at the annual conference.

The Gorham Silver Bowl is engraved with the name, date and county of each year’s recipient. A small bowl is engraved with SCARE, the year, and the name of the recipient and is presented to the winner, who will retain it permanently.