SBMS 2nd Nine Weeks Principle’s All-A Honor Roll
by Submitted via Email | February 8, 2017 9:44 am
Last Updated: February 6, 2017 at 2:46 pm
Scott’s Branch Middle School eighth-grade student Bre Aunna Bozier and Sherma’nte Singleton were named to the school’s Principal’s All A Honor Roll for the 2nd Nine Weeks of the 2016-17 school year.
