SBMS 2nd Nine Weeks Perfect Attendance List
by Submitted via Email | February 8, 2017 12:47 pm
Last Updated: February 6, 2017 at 2:48 pm
The following students were presented with Perfect Attendance awards for the 2nd Nine Weeks of the 2016-17 school year at Scott’s Branch Middle School.
Jai’Niyah Belle, Jaheid Burton, TyDarian Chandler, Marquell Lawson, Zoe Morrow, Cedric Pugh, Jr, Terrance Pusher, Jahayla Rawls, Dravon Sampson, Micheal Taylor, Niquarius Wilder and Sherma’nte Singleton.
