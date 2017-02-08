SBMS 2nd Nine Weeks A-B Honor Roll
by Submitted via Email | February 8, 2017 3:58 am
Last Updated: February 6, 2017 at 2:44 pm
The following students were named to the Scott’s Branch Middle School A-B Honor Roll for the 2nd Nine Weeks of the 2016-17 school year.
SEVENTH GRADE
Brikell Livingston, Shanna Middleton, Terrance Pusher, Zakee Rendell
EIGHTH GRADE
Rashon Green, Zoe Morrow, Niti Patel, Jada Riley
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.