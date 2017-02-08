MJHS to participate in National No One Eats Alone Day on Friday

Last Updated: February 9, 2017 at 10:24 am

Manning Junior High School will join hundreds of schools across the country from 10:50 a.m. to 12:47 p.m. Friday to participate in National No One Eats Alone Day, a program that encourages students not only to sit with classmates they don’t know and get to know them, but also to spot others who might feel left out and include them.

The initiative is student-led and will be championed by students in The Original Six Foundation’s after-school program. Students have decorated the halls with No One Eats Alone Day posters and they will take charge the day of the event by separating students into groups when they enter the lunchroom. They will also provide wristbands and pass out interactive cards to generate discussion.

Beyond Differences provided a backpack to schools filled with everything needed to hold a No One Eats Alone event, including original curriculum for teachers for in-class discussions, icebreaker games to engage students, balloons, wristbands and posters.

“Students in our after-school program are excited about leading No One Eats Alone Day at their school,” said Original Six Foundation Executive Director Victoria Halydier. “I want to thank the Centene Charitable Foundation and Beyond Differences for its tireless efforts to tackle social isolation, an issue which has been ignored for too long.”

Beyond Differences co-founder and Executive Director Laura Talmus said that social isolation “is a preventable public health crisis affecting millions of children every day who suffer in silence.”

“We’ve learned through teachers and families that No One Eats Alone is a powerful step and positive initiative that can change the culture in schools to be a more welcoming place for all,” Talmus said.

No One Eats Alone Day is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation.

The Original Six Foundation is a non-profit organization started by former Gov. Nikki Haley in 2011, as a way for neighbors to help neighbors across the state. The Original Six focuses on uniting public, private and civic leaders and resources to identify and address the challenging issues facing South Carolina’s neediest communities in the areas of education, quality of life and workforce readiness.