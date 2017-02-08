Lady Swampcats defeat OP

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Orangeburg Prep 44-34 on Tuesday night. Lexi Bennett led the team with 13 points. Brooke Bennett and Cora Lee Downer helped the team with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Brooke Ward added six points, while Sarak Knight Nalley and Olivia Coker each scored two points.