JV Lady Swampcats defeat Orangeburg Prep
by Submitted via Email | February 8, 2017 9:50 am
Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 12:50 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday night by a score of 36-32 to remain undefeated in conference play and to bring the team’s record to 14-3 overall. Audrey Bennett led all scorers with 13 points. Katherine Burns had 12 points. Bryce Erickson had six points and Breanna Boykin added five.
