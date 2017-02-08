JV Lady Swampcats defeat Orangeburg Prep

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 12:50 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday night by a score of 36-32 to remain undefeated in conference play and to bring the team’s record to 14-3 overall. Audrey Bennett led all scorers with 13 points. Katherine Burns had 12 points. Bryce Erickson had six points and Breanna Boykin added five.