Catherine Elizabeth Bradham Eaddy

Catherine Elizabeth Bradham Eaddy, 69, wife of John Gorman “Jack” Eaddy, Sr., died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston.

Born April 17, 1947, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Thomas Bradham and Corinne Otis Phillips Bradham Jennings. She was a retired benefits coordinator with the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church. She loved her family dearly and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

Survivors besides her husband of Manning include a son, J. Eaddy (Linda) of Manning; two daughters, Jacqueline Moore (Jeremy) of Statham, Georgia, and Meredith Rose (Bryant) of Spartanburg; two brothers, Joe Thomas Bradham (Nan) of Cheraw and Bobby Bradham (Barbara Jean) of James Island; a sister, Phyllis Causey (Lindsey) of Conway; and five grandchildren, Stephen and Hayden Moore, Bryson and Chase Rose and Mabry Eaddy.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Jon Beane officiating. Burial will follow in Bradham Cemetery, corner of Raccoon Road and Buckhorn Drive in Manning.

Pallbearers will include Stephen Moore, Hayden Moore, Bryson Rose, Chase Rose, Eddie Ward and Justin Woodard.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home, and at other times at the home of her son, 114 N. Meadow Drive in Manning.

Memorials may be made to New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2833 Alex Harvin Highway, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

