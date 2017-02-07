St. Paul Elementary School 2nd Nine Weeks Citizenship Awards

The following students were given Citizenship awards for the second nine weeks of the 2016-17 school year at St. Paul Elementary School.

Jennifer Asijtuj-Osorio, Yaquelin Asijtuj-Osorio, Issac Boyd, Jamya Briggs-Nelson, Abraham Celocia, Dayana Dingle, Teyvion Dixon, Malachi Evans, Zarianah Frazier, Danasiah Green, Allison Hall, Koinyah Lawson, Jerome Lyles, Latanza Hammett, Trinity Harris, Jamira Hickson, Fernando Lopez, Tyanna McPhatter, De’Aja Moody, India Moorer, Matthew Noble, Makayla Noble, Victoria Oliver, Maria Russell, Sage Pusher, Ka’Layah Ragin, Bryant Singleton, Nythashia Syms, Charles Torres, Nadya Walls, Shyiann Weathers, Alexus Williams, Miracle Williams and Ty’Quan Williams.