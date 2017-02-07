St. Paul Elementary 2nd Nine Weeks Principal’s All-A Honor Roll
The following students were named to the St. Paul Elementary School 2nd Nine Weeks Principal’s All-A Honor Roll for the 2016-17 school year.
THIRD GRADE
Saniya House, Peyton McCray, Victoria Oliver, Ricardo Perez-Gomez, Ja’Niya Smythe and Tyquan Williams.
FOURTH GRADE
Latyana Bowman, Kelis James, Maria Russell and Cornelius Washington.
SIXTH GRADE
Rosandra Bennett
