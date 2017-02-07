St. Paul Elementary 2nd Nine Weeks A-B Honor Roll
The following students were named to the St. Paul Elementary School 2nd Nine Weeks A-B Honor Roll for the 2016-17 school year.
THIRD GRADE
Jennifer Asijtuj-Osorio, Jada Bowman, Nylah Bradford, Ziaier Bryant, Emani Caldwell, Jamauri Calloway, Eric Dingle, Zarianah Frazier, Jo’Quell Jackson, Tamyra Keels, Koinyah Lawson, Leland Mitchum, Sa’Riyah Nelson, Ka’Layah Ragin, Nyla Smith, Angel Taylor-Stinney, Kaylee Tripp, Shania Weathers and Ny’Asia Williams.
FOURTH GRADE
Keymonty Brown, Key’Nyreia Butler, Janiah Gibson, Trinity Harris, Jaynayisha Johnson, Charlesia Junious, Ariyannah Junius, Sae’breyien Keaton, Antanique Lang, Javier Lawson, Tyanna McPhatter, Harsh Patel, Natasha Perry, Katrease Pringle, Miracle Williams and Joseph Wright .
FIFTH GRADE
SIXTH GRADE
Shidrea Bradshaw, Jamya Briggs-Nelson, Shanell Brooks, Troy Busby, John Celocia, Juan Dozier, Jasmyn Hickson, Capri Ladson and Sariah Majette.
