Varn takes People’s Choice Award at Miss Clarendon Teen pageant
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 6, 2017 10:35 am
Last Updated: February 6, 2017 at 11:40 am
Manning High School student Heather Varn took the People’s Choice Award on Saturday evening during the Miss Clarendon Teen pageant held at Manning United Methodist Church. For talent, Varn performed en pointe in ballet slippers.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.