SECC 2nd Nine Weeks Principal’s All-A Honor Roll
by Submitted via Email | February 6, 2017 11:47 am
The following students were named to the Summerton Early Childhood 2nd Nine Weeks Principal’s All-A Honor Roll.
FIRST GRADE
Fra’Jon Bennett, Jahari Junious, De’Maurion McFadden, Zachaheus Pearson, Alicia Pompey, Tegan Raymond, Amani Reed, Camani Scott, Tamaria Scott and Jaleel Williams.
SECOND GRADE
Nyren Bowman, Kaelyn Briggs, Jaden Dixon, Majestic Hatcher, Aria Gibson, Jalahn Pearson, Nylah Washington.
