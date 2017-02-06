SECC 2nd Nine Weeks Perfect Attendance List

Last Updated: February 6, 2017 at 11:54 am

The following students achieved perfect attendance at Summerton Early Childhood Center for the second nine weeks of the 2016-17 school year.



FIRST GRADE

Fra’jon Bennett, Sa’Nye Hilton, Termarionna Hilton, Taliyah Issac, Terronine Lemmon, Naomi Nelson, Zachaheus Pearson, Kaden Ragin, Tegan Raymond, Drayvion Sampson, Caman Scott, Tamaria Scott, Gabrielle Simmons, Yasmeen Simmons, Isabella Williams, Jaleel Williams, Ra’Ki York, Ry’Quon York.

SECOND GRADE

Zyhrietta Abraham, Daliyah Black, Davon Bowman, Rayuanna Carter, Sean Conyers, Kylia Fulton, Zamaria Lowery, Kermaurion McConnico, Kaleis Lang-McFadden, Tynisha McPhatter, Jamari Pleasant, Taylor Sweat, Malcolm O’Brien, Nylah Washington.