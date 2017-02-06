SECC 2nd Nine Weeks Citizenship Awards list
by Submitted via Email | February 6, 2017 9:54 pm
Last Updated: February 6, 2017 at 11:57 am
The following students received Citizenship awards at Summerton Early Childhood Center for the second nine weeks in the 2016-17 school year.
FIRST GRADE
Kayce McCray, Malaysia Rhames, Isabella Williams, Tegan Raymond and Fra’Jon Benett.
SECOND GRADE
Ma’Kela Aiken, Daliyah Black, Malcoln O’Brien, Mariona Oliver and victor Perry.
