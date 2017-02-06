SECC 2nd Nine Weeks Citizenship Awards list

Last Updated: February 6, 2017 at 11:57 am

The following students received Citizenship awards at Summerton Early Childhood Center for the second nine weeks in the 2016-17 school year.

FIRST GRADE

Kayce McCray, Malaysia Rhames, Isabella Williams, Tegan Raymond and Fra’Jon Benett.

SECOND GRADE

Ma’Kela Aiken, Daliyah Black, Malcoln O’Brien, Mariona Oliver and victor Perry.