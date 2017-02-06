SECC 2nd Nine Weeks A-B Honor Roll
The following students were named to the Summerton Early Childhood Center 2nd Nine Weeks A-B Honor Roll.
FIRST GRADE
Tiyone Bannister, Giulianna Baragona, Regi’Niyah Burgess, Mylaisha Gipson, SaNye Hilton, Termarionna Hilton, Giovanni Jackson, Acacia Lawson, Darnell Livingston. Kayce McCray, Mi’Kayla Moody, Naomi Nelson, Kendal Ragin, Ari Rendell, MaLaysia Rhames, Ryan Haynesworth, Drayvion Sampson, Yasmeen Simmons and Nicholas Westley.
SECOND GRADE
Zyhrietta Abraham, Daliyah Black, Davon Bowman, Jacquez Brimfield, Mariah Holliday, Quinton Jackson, Faraah James, Keith James, Kaleis McFadden-Lang, Tynisa MvPhatter, Malcolm O’Brien, Jamari Pleasant and Danny Ragin.
