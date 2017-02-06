Santee-Lynches COG seeks public comment for long-range transportation plan

The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments (Santee-Lynches) is providing public notification of proposed updates to the 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan, originally adopted in 2014.

The proposed revisions to the LRTP include additional data on pavement quality, traffic volume, and crashes occurring in the region, as well as updates to the proposed project list and rating criteria to ensure continued compliance with SCDOT and State of South Carolina Law.

Pending consideration of public comments, the updated LRTP will be reviewed by the Santee-Lynches Economic and Community Sustainability Committee and considered by the Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments Board of Directors).

Public Comments will be accepted until the close of business on March 2.

The document for public comment can be found at the following website, which also includes a link to the comment form at www.santeelynchescog.org/transportation. Citizens may also send comments via mail or may provide them in person at the Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments offices located at 2525 Corporate Way, Suite 200, Sumter, SC 29154.