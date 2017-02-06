Play to benefit local non-profit

The life and work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be on display 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at Weldon Auditorium, and proceeds from the performance will benefit a local non-profit organization.

Ashevile, North Carolina, touring theater company Bright Star Touring Theater will bring “Struggle for Freedom” the Life of Dr. King” to Manning as a fundraiser for the Clarendon County Community Development Corporation.

The organization was founded in 2000 with a vision “to assist residents in obtaining information and services to lead healthy, productive and meaningful lives,” Paulette King said.

The organization is focused on programs of owner-occupied rehabilitation, emergency repair and mortgage assistance. The nonprofit also assists new homeowners and provides an educational component that includes home buyers’ education, King said.

The non-profit has provided assistance in owner-occupied rehabilitation and emergency repair to more than 175 homes since its founding in 2000, said King. It has also approved about 35 residents for mortgage assistance, she said. Owner-occupied rehabilitation is designed to assist low-income homeowners in making repairs to their homes.

The maximum the organization can assist with in owner-occupied repair is $20,000, King said.

The emergency repair program is for low-income homeowners who are in need of necessary emergency repairs to their homes to eliminate life, health and safety issues to the occupants, she said.

The maximum offered for emergency repairs is $8,000, King said.

The organization also provides mortgage assistance through SC HELP, a program of the U.S. Department of Treasury and the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority.

Programs are funded through grants from federal, state and local governments and foundations, King said. Besides funding the home-related programs, the nonprofit also donates to local agencies through grants they receive.

The production itself seeks to honor the American Civil Rights Movement and is centered on King’s life and work, said David Ostergaard, the theater’s founder, owner and chief executive officer.

Scenes include the recreation of the Montgomery bus boycott, the March on Washington and the Woolworth Sit-ins. The production also includes excerpts of famous speeches, Civil Rights-era songs and a variety of characters, Ostergaard said.

Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $5 for children. The non-profit is asking churches and organizations to sponsor a group of youth at $5 each to attend the event.

For tickets, call (803) 435-6639, email clarendoncountycdc@ftc-i.net or call King at (803) 473-6070.