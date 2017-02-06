JV Eagles defeat Branchville
by Submitted via Email | February 6, 2017 10:10 am
The Scott’s Branch junior varsity Eagles came away with a 46-25 victory on Tuesday night against Branchville in region play. Deadrea Brunson led the team with 10 points and four steals. Jimeek Weeks scored nine points and five steals. Keon Tappin had seven points and four steals and seven boards. Lavontra Fleming scored six points and six boards. Tayuvis NyQuan Lee scored three points and Savior Seaberry added one point. The team is now 10-3 on the season.
