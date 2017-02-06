Brown signs with SC State

Scott’s Branch High school senior Andre Brown is ready to take his football career to the next level after his graduation in June.

Brown plays linebacker and tight end for the Scott’s Branch Eagles in his hometown, Summerton. He signed last week with and will be attending South Carolina State University full time in August.

Brown will be experiencing campus life for the first time away from home in the fall but is confident he will adapt through the changes. Though he and his family are close, he said he is looking forward to the change and to socializing with other students on campus.

“If I make it to the big league, one of the first things I would like to do is to show appreciation to my mom and buy her a bigger house and a new car,” Brown said. “I want to do everything I can to show her how much I appreciate all that she has done for me.”

Charnette Brown, Andre’s mother, has raised her three boys by herself and said she feels blessed to have two sons go through college. Andre’s younger brother, Amonte, will be her only child at home and he hopes to attend college, too, after he graduates high school.

Brown attended summer football camps during his sophomore and junior year where scouts from SCSU had noticed him. Scouts from the college followed him through his football career and offered him a place at SCSU last summer.

Scott’s Branch High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Wayne Farmer has coached Brown since his sophomore year and watched the college keep a track of him throughout the year. They made efforts to show Brown that he was not just another number and that they were interested in him.

“He is a role model for other students and a student athlete; he is a kid with great character, very good in the classroom and very good on the field,” said Farmer. “He led, he demanded, he played keeping his work ethics in tact. Andre had total respect from his teammates and classroom peers, they looked up to him.”

During his career with the Eagles, Brown accumulated 335 tackles and 21 sacks, with seven interceptions (three for touchdowns), six force fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. He had a total of 182 receptions, and ran 1,586 yards to get 11 touchdowns for his team.

According to faculty members at the school, Brown is a student that excels not only on the football field, but also in the classroom, he is a straight- A student. He currently takes college classes, and during his spare time works hard at conditioning in the gym.