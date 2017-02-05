Wolverines defeat Green Sea Floyd
by Submitted via iPhone | February 5, 2017 3:47 pm
Last Updated: February 5, 2017 at 9:33 pm
The East Clarendon High School varsity Wolverines defeated Green Sea Floyd last week by a score of 60-49. Jabari Rose scored 23 points, while Chris White added 15 points and Jalen Bryant added eight points. Both Zachary Whitehead and Willie Frierson each added four points, while Michael Webb and Dion McFadden both added two points. Travon Fullard and Austin Gamble both scored one point.
