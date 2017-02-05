Wolverines defeat Creek Bridge

The East Clarendon High School varsity Wolverines defeated Creek Bridge High School on last week by a score of 55-50. Jabari Rose led the team with 28 points. Chris White added 10 points. Jordan Brown and Dion McFadden added four points, Travon Fullard added three points, and Zachary Whitehead and Willie Frierson both added two points. Jabari Rose scored his 1,000th point for his career versus Creek Bridge during the third quarter.