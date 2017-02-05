SPES recognizes students for leadership qualitieis

The St. Paul Elementary School family congratulates the following students, who have been nominated by their homeroom teachers for their exemplary leadership qualities and positive attitudes at school. The SPES Good Citizens for January include Jennifer Asijtuj-Osorio, Issac Boyd, Teyvion Dixon, Malachi Evans, Koinyah Lawson, Jerome Lyles, Tyanna McPhatter, De’Aja Moody, Sage Pusher, Maria Russell, Nadya Walls and Shyiann Weathers. — Beverly Spry