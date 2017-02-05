Smith named to BJU Fall 2016 Dean’s List
by Submitted via Email | February 5, 2017 10:04 pm
Freshman Victoria Smith was among 900 Bob Jones University students named recently to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at the school. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a GPA of 3-3.74 during the previous semester.
